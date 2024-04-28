How to follow Miami Grand Prix on the BBC

The Miami Grand Prix attracts many celebrities, with actor Tom Cruise and singer Shakira at last year's race [Getty Images]

There will be a sprinkling of stardust for the sixth race of the season, as Formula 1 heads to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix from 3-5 May.

The race weekend sees many of the rich and famous in attendance, as Max Verstappen looks to continue his dominant start to 2024.

The world champion won in China last time out to make it four wins from five this season.

The Miami Grand Prix will also feature the second sprint race of the year, after Verstappen won the first in Shanghai last month.

Last year's Miami Grand Prix was great for celeb spotters, with Hollywood star Tom Cruise, singer Shakira and SpaceX founder, Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk among those who attended.

Before the race, rapper and actor LL Cool J introduced F1 drivers like they were boxers before a big fight.

Verstappen won last year's race and will be strongly fancied for a repeat this year.

How to follow on the BBC

There will be live radio commentary of the Miami Grand Prix on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra (BBC Radio 5 Live for Sunday's race) and BBC Sounds, plus the BBC Sport website and app.

You can also listen and download the Chequered Flag podcast, which previews and reviews every race of the season, and F1: Back at Base, a podcast which goes behind the scenes at Mercedes and Williams, via BBC Sounds.

Miami Grand Prix (all times BST)

Friday, 5 May: First practice 17:30-18:30, sprint qualifying 21:30-22:14

Saturday, 6 May: Sprint race 17:00-18:00, qualifying 21:00-22:00

Sunday, 7 May: Race 21:00

What are the changes to the F1 sprint format?

The drivers sat in open-top cars during the parade before the 2023 race [Getty Images]

The first of six sprint weekends this season took place in China last month and the format is slightly different to last year's events.

Qualifying for the shorter sprint race will now be held on Friday instead of Saturday, following the only practice session of the weekend.

The 100km sprint will then take place as the first track action on Saturday, before main qualifying for the grand prix in its regular slot later in the day.

Sunday's race remains unchanged.

After Miami, there will also be sprint races in Austria, Austin, Brazil and Qatar.