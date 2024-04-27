Miami freshman Kyshawn George to forgo eligibility, declare for 2024 NBA draft

Miami freshman Kyshawn George told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

George, born in Switzerland, averaged 7.6 points, three rebounds and 2.2 assists on 42.6% shooting from the field. He was the only freshman in the ACC to average at least seven points and three rebounds in fewer than 25 minutes per game (23.0).

The 20-year-old scored in double figures 12 times, including a season-high 20 points and eight rebounds on Jan. 6. He became the first Miami freshman to score at least 20 points in a game since Isaiah Wong produced 27 on Feb. 19, 2020.

NEWS: Miami freshman Kyshawn George, a projected first-round pick, told ESPN he is forgoing his remaining college eligibility, hiring an agent and submitted paperwork to become eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. STORY: https://t.co/LQYt1lF6N2 pic.twitter.com/Uuxotqj27j — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 25, 2024

George played four years with Élan Chalon in France before joining the Hurricanes. He was named to the All-U21 Espoir Pro B first team last season, averaging 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the under-21 team.

The 6-foot-8 guard is considered a potential first-round pick. He has impressed in spurts as a perimeter defender and his ability to space the floor, converting 40.8% from 3-point range on 4.2 attempts per game. He also has a good feel for the game and is a good passer.

George also represented Switzerland in the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championship Division B, averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 assists in six appearances.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire