Miami four-star defensive lineman Randy Adirika offered by USC

Randy Adirika of Miami Central High School has been offered by USC football. He took his official visit over the weekend.

Adirika is rated as the No. 414 player in the nation, the No. 47 defensive lineman, and the No. 57 overall player in the state of Florida.

The Florida native finished his junior season with 27 tackles (16 TFL), 11 sacks and a forced fumble.

According to Corey Carmona of “U Heard Pod,” a Miami Hurricanes based podcast, these are the core strengths of Adirika: He’s an explosive, athletic, and agile 275-pound player who is very quick with his first step. His versatility and relentlessness as a pass rusher will help him at any program in any scheme in the country.

USC needs high-impact defensive players at any position, but especially on the defensive line. The Trojans have to be imposing and forceful enough in their front four that they can limit opposing Big Ten offenses and increase the margin of error for the offense. USC played the past two seasons, in 2022 and 2023, trying to win games 52-49. The Trojans need to move to a playing style in which they are able to win games 24-17 or 31-24. Getting high-end defensive players such as Adirika could give USC a very timely and important boost.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7AxVSRsVpA/?img_index=1

4 star DT Randy Adirika checking in from the Coli #FightOn✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/55C96Mu2r5 — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) June 8, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire