Miami Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Miami Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Bethune-Cookman

Sept 10 Southern Miss

Sept 17 at Texas A&M

Sept 24 Middle Tennessee

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 North Carolina

Oct 15 at Virginia Tech

Oct 22 Duke

Oct 29 at Virginia

Nov 5 Florida State

Nov 12 at Georgia Tech

Nov 19 at Clemson

Nov 26 Pitt

Miami Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Hurricanes miss from the Atlantic Division?

Hey, Mario Cristobal. Welcome to the new job. As a gift, the ACC is giving you a road game at Clemson late in the year to go along with the rivalry date against Florida State.

The Hurricanes miss NC State and Wake Forest – along with Boston College, Louisville, and Syracuse – but having to go to Death Valley is a killer because …

Miami Football Schedule What To Know: The road games aren’t all brutal, but …

There’s no shaming Miami for starting the season with Bethune-Cookman, Southern Miss, and Middle Tennessee as the first three home dates. Why?

Before facing the Blue Raiders, they have to go to Texas A&M. That’s the first road date, Clemson is the last game away from Hard Rock, and there’s a run of four road games in six weeks that should be trying before closing out the regular season against Pitt.

Miami Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Getting North Carolina, Florida State, and Pitt at home certainly helps, and going to Virginia Tech, Virgina, and Georgia Tech isn’t that bad. There will be a few misfires along the way, but there’s no excuse to not come up with a winning season with relative ease.

The key will be to get up to speed with the first two warm-up games before going to Texas A&M. If the Hurricanes can at least split between the Aggies and Clemson, it’ll be a huge year.

