Miami-Florida Week 0 game set record ratings for regular season game

Week 0 may have featured a dud of a game, but don’t tell that to the fans who were excited to have college football back in their lives.

According to an ESPN press release, Saturday night’s game between the Miami Hurricanes and the No. 8 Florida Gators was the highest-rated regular season game in nearly three years.

The primetime game earned a 4.1 overnight rating, which was the best for any non-playoff game on ESPN since Ohio State-Michigan State on Nov. 19, 2016. It was also the top-rated game for any Saturday game in August or game over Labor Day Weekend, which has typically hosted the sport's first week.

Viewership peaked at 4.9 around 10:30 p.m. ET when the Canes were headed on their final drive. Down four points with four minutes to play, Miami defensive back Romeo Finley picked off Florida's Feleipe Franks, which gave them the ball on the Florida 25. However, a trio of Miami penalties cost them precious field percentage before they eventually turned it over on downs with 12 seconds to play.

Florida beat Miami 24-20 on Saturday night in Orlando. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The state of Florida did the heavy lifting with six of the top eight markets watching the game. However, Birmingham, Ala., came in as the highest viewing city with an 18.7 rating.

Viewership was up for the day as a whole, ESPN reports, with the first FCS game between Samford and Youngstown State also seeing a 50 percent increase from last season.

“College Gameday” — which hosted UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton for an interview — saw a similar 60 percent increase in viewership from last year’s season opener. Thanks was partially thanks to increasing the run time from one hour to three hours.

