Miami faces Philadelphia, looks for 4th straight win

Philadelphia 76ers (41-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (42-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Heat take on Philadelphia.

The Heat are 29-18 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 21-23 against opponents over .500.

The 76ers have gone 27-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 114.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.9% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 98-91 on March 18, with Tyrese Maxey scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Heat. Terry Rozier is averaging 20.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 25.6 points and 6.2 assists for the 76ers. Cameron Payne is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 108.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.4 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Caleb Martin: day to day (ankle), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Tyler Herro: out (foot), Terry Rozier: day to day (knee), Duncan Robinson: day to day (facet), Nikola Jovic: day to day (knee).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Tyrese Maxey: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.