Miami ends Texas’ NCAA Tournament run, wins 87-81

Miami is going to the Final Four. They do so at the expense of the Texas Longhorns.

Texas had an abhorrent day on both sides of the ball with lackadaisical ball security and low intelligence defensive play. Longhorn players got lulled to sleep defensively and Miami made them pay.

The Longhorns held as much as a 13-point lead with just over 13 minutes remaining in the game. From there, the team posted the most passive second half performance of the year.

Miami outscored Texas by 20 points in the final 13:30 of the game. Hurricanes guard Jordan Miller shot a scorching 7-for-7 from the field plus 13-of-13 from the free throw line to allow for consistent scoring. From there, Hurricanes star guard Isaiah Wong closed out the game.

In a rare occurrence, Texas head coach Rodney Terry got out-coached by his counterpart, Jim Larranaga. With that, the Longhorns’ impressive 2022-23 basketball season comes to an end.

Texas finishes with a 29-9 record on the year. Miami advances to face the Connecticut Huskies in the Final Four.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire