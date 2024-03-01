Miami DT officially visiting Michigan State football

Michigan State has added another prospect to the official visit list for the fist week of June. The team will be hosting Floyd Boucard, a 2025 defensive tackle from Miami, Florida.

Boucard plays his high school football at Norland High School, and does not yet have a ranking on the major sites.

Michigan State to host 2025 Canada DL Floyd Boucard on official visit.. “I just hope to see love and support towards my family (on the visit) and just an amazing experience overall.” (On3+): https://t.co/3zKFyx3eqd pic.twitter.com/5yOFGPKLgh — Jason Killop (@KillopOn3) February 29, 2024

Originally from Canada, as it appears now, MSU will need to beat Oklahoma in this recruitment.

