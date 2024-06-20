🚨 Miami down Columbus; Cincinnati win thriller; More MLS action

MLS is back with a full slate of midweek action including a few huge matchups. Here is what has gone down across the league so far.

Thin Inter Miami down champions Columbus

Scorers: Fray 10′, Campana 21′ ; Hernández 40′

Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami stunned MLS Cup champions Columbus at home, extending their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

It was a quick and emotional start for Miami as Ian Fray snatched lead on a set-piece after missing the last three seasons with consecutive ACL injuries.

The Herons backed up their superb start when Leo Campana doubled the lead just 10 minutes later, stunning the champions.

But the Crew responded as expected thanks to Cucho Hernández, who bagged his sixth goal of the campaign to cut the Miami lead.

Despite a late push from the Crew, Miami’s typically leaky defence held on to collect a huge three points.

Cincinnati win seven-goal thriller in 10th minute of stoppage time

Scorers: Kesly 29′, Acosta 49′ (P), 90+10′, Orellano 60′ ; Baribo 43′, 90+1′, Bueno 55′

Cincinnati stole all three points in a seven-goal thriller with Philadelphia after a winning goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time from Lucho Acosta.

Pat Noonan’s side gave up the lead on three separate occasions, including once in the first minute of stoppage time, but the hosts showed why they are the favorites for the Supporters Shield by fighting back to win late.

Reigning MLS MVP Lucho Acosta showed just why he holds the award by picking out the bottom corner to win it and ensure Cincinnati remain within touching distance of conference leaders Miami.

LUCHO! 😤@fccincinnati put themselves ahead laaaate in this one! pic.twitter.com/01p3X1NQpp — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 20, 2024

Other final results

D.C. United 0-1 Atlanta United

Charlotte 2-2 Orlando City

Toronto 1-2 Nashville

Montréal 2-2 New York Red Bulls

Results to come

Sporting KC vs Real Salt Lake

St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids

Austin vs LAFC

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers

LA Galaxy vs NYCFC