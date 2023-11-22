Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 game

Black Friday is known as the day of deals, and the NFL is giving fans a first with a game the day after Thanksgiving. The New York Jets (4-6) host the Miami Dolphins (7-3) at 3 p.m. ET.

Whatever hope the Jets had of saving their season by the time Aaron Rodgers possibly returns is quickly fading. Three straight losses have New York spiraling. Buffalo shutdown New York in dominant fashion Sunday, and the Jets are turning to a new quarterback in hopes of ending the losing skid.

The Miami Dolphins still came out with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the game was closer than many thought. While the offense wasn't lights out, Miami's defense showed its capable of shutting down teams, a great sign ahead of facing a struggling offense.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball past Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) in the second half at MetLife Stadium.

Jets vs. Dolphins odds, moneyline, over/under

The Dolphins are favorites to defeat the Jets, according to BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023, including the new ESPN BET app.

Spread: Dolphins (-10)

Moneyline: Dolphins (-500); Jets (+375)

Over/under: 41

NFL Week 12 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 27, Jets 7

Tim Boyle has a career 3:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio and is 0-3 in games he has started. Miami’s defense has been steadily improving. This one could get ugly.

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 28, Jets 15

Will Zach Wilson’s demotion help a terrible Jets offense? New Jets starting QB Tim Boyle has thrown three touchdowns and nine interceptions in 18 career games. He’s 0-3 in his career as a starter. He’ll be 0-4 as a starter after Sunday. New York’s inept offense won’t be able to score enough points to keep up with a Dolphins team that ranks first in the NFL in total offense and points per game.

Safid Deen: Dolphins 24, Jets 10

Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins offense might have some challenges against Robert Saleh’s defense. But the Jets offense isn’t anything to worry about for Miami. Dolphins roll on Black Friday.

Victoria Hernandez: Dolphins 28, Jets 9

The Dolphins offense hasn't been quite as productive the last two games, scoring 14 and 20 points in each, so against this Jets defense, it's highly unlikely they'll have another 70-point performance. But Jalen Ramsey has been balling and New York's offense hasn't had an identity all season. Benching Zach Wilson after Robert Saleh insisted he was committed to developing the young quarterback "through hell and high water" can't be good for team camaraderie.

Jordan Mendoza: Dolphins 27, Jets 9

There's serious doubt a quarterback change will fix everything in New York. Ever since Jalen Ramsey started playing this season, the Miami defense has made it a scary sight for opponents. It's easy to pick Miami to cover here, as the bigger question will be if the Jets can even get in the endzone.

