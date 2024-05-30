Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle lands three-year extension

Two of the top priorities for the Miami Dolphins this offseason have been to sign former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to contract extensions. While Tagovailoa’s deal is still a work in process, the Dolphins and Waddle were able to come to an agreement on a three-year deal worth up to $84.75 million with $76 million being guaranteed.

Waddle was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and has been an absolute homerun for the organization and his former college QB. Through three years in the league, Waddle has appeared in 49 games, starting all of them, and posting 256 total receptions for 3,460 yards and 18 touchdowns.

In 2022, Waddle led the NFL in yards per reception with 18.1 ypc making him one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league.

Heading into the 2024 season, the Dolphins will have a real chance to win the AFC East after Stefon Diggs departed from the Buffalo Bills and Aaron Rodgers returns from a torn Achilles to the New York Jets.

This just in: Miami and WR Jaylen Waddle reached agreement today on a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension that includes $76 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Waddle one of the league’s top five highest-paid receivers. WME Football negotiated and confirmed… pic.twitter.com/ePTd2j0Z50 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2024

