Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agree to one-year contract

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3), who missed the 2022 season because of a torn ACL, totaled 565 yards on 64 catches last season for the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

May 3 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, a league source told UPI on Friday.

Beckham, 31, totaled 64 catches for 565 yards and three scores over 14 appearances last season with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens signed the three-time Pro Bowl selection to a one-year deal last off-season.

Beckham should provide even more firepower for a Dolphins offense that already ranked No. 1 in yards per game (401.3) in 2023. He will join a wide receiver group that also includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios, among others.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who led the NFL with 4.624 passing yards over 17 starts last season, could be on track to repeat similar success because of the injection of Beckham and other off-season acquisitions made by the Dolphins.

The Dolphins, who ranked sixth in rushing last season, also selected former Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They snagged former Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington in the eighth round and former USC wide receiver Tahj Washington in the seventh round.

They also signed veteran tight end Jonnu Smith earlier this off-season. Smith logged a career-high 582 yards on 70 catches last season for the Atlanta Falcons. He also scored three touchdowns.

Beckham is set to play for his fourth different team in as many years. He split the 2021 campaign between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. He did not play in 2022 because of a torn ACL.

The No. 12 overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft totaled at least 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons in the league.

Beckham totaled 566 catches for 7,932 yards and 59 scores through his first nine seasons.