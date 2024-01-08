Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Odds and how to watch wild-card game Saturday night

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in introduced prior a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

There are plenty of matchups to love in the NFL wild card round. Perhaps none is more enticing than the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins have struggled to find consistent footing despite having one of the most prolific offenses this season, securing top-five status in rushing (135.8) and passing yards (265.5) per game.

The Chiefs have had a similar time of things recently. Despite a hot start to the season, ripping off a six-game winning streak after a Week 1 loss to the Lions, Kansas City has gone 3-3 to end the season. This game perhaps encompasses two of the more enigmatic teams who can cook when they are on their game.

This will be the second time this season the two will meet. The Chiefs, getting a 21-14 win Nov. 5. from Frankfurt, Germany, proved capable of slowing what can at time be the NFL's most dynamic offensive attack.

Here's everything you need to know about the wild card matchup.

Odds for Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs:

The Chiefs are favorites to defeat the Dolphins, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Sunday evening:

Spread: Chiefs (-3.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-190); Dolphins (+155)

Over/under: 44.5

How to watch TBD vs. Kansas City Chiefs:

When: Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: Game is on Peacock

Stream: Peacock

