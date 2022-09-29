Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Thursday, September 29

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 29

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: Prime Video

Record: Miami Dolphins (3-0), Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Preview

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

Miami hasn’t generated too much of a pass rush so far over the first three games. It’s about to look a whole lot better on the defensive front this week.

Cincinnati’s offensieve line is getting Joe Burrow whacked around way too much. He’s not getting time, the passing game has been just okay – he threw for 299 yards against the Steelers, but he doesn’t have a 300-yard day. Now he’s going against a pass defense that got rocked by Lamar Jackson, but kept Josh Allen in check last week.

On the other side, as long as Tua Tagovailoa is okay and able to go full force after the – ahem – back injury suffered last week, the downfield passing game should be there.

After being held down a bit last week by the Bills, this should be Tyreek Hill’s day to shine. But …

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

The Miami defense got the job done against Buffalo, but it struggled on third downs in the first few games. Now it has to go against a Cincinnati offense that’s way overdue to find its groove.

The running game hasn’t been good enough, the passing attack has been just okay, and the team looks and plays like it’s not quite past the Super Bowl loss just yet.

Everyone is waiting for more explosion, but in this, ball control should work just fine. It’s possible to run on the Dolphins, and but the Bengal O isn’t getting enough of a push. That’s about to change.

Just hitting the third down throws and cranking up plenty of first downs will be just fine for Burrow, especially because …

What’s Going To Happen

Thursday night games are a wee bit sleepy thanks to the short week. These two teams have enough key bangs and bruises to keep this from being a high-octane firefight … at least for a little while.

Yeah, the Bengal secondary has been solid so far – against Mitchell Trubisky, Cooper Rush, and Joe Flacco.

Get ready for lots of Hill, lots of deep shots from Burrow to make up for it, and lots of confusion as the Bengals trot out their strange Vanderbilt-looking uniforms for the Prime game.

After an exhausting game at home in the heat, Miami will start to whither just enough in the fourth to give up a late Burrow touchdown pass.

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 27, Miami 23

Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals Must See Rating: 4.5

