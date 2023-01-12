Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills NFL Playoffs Wild Card prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, January 15

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 15

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Miami Dolphins (9-8), Buffalo Bills (13-3)

NFL Expert Picks Playoffs Wild Card

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win the AFC Wild Card

It’s been a rough finishing kick with Tua Tagovailoa suffering another concussion, the offense struggling to find any consistency, and with a defense that’s not doing enough to pick up the slack.

But the team still knows how to move the ball.

The 11-6 win over New York Jets might have been in the team photo of the ugliest sporting events – or contests of any kind – ever, but the running game wasn’t bad.

The ground game worked against the Bills in mid-December with a season-high 188 yards in the tough 32-28 loss in Orchard Park – and now that all has to work again.

Raheem Mostert might be a bit banged up, but the offensive front should be able to bang away a bit. For all of the good things the Bills do defensively, they allow a few too many yards per carry.

That means QB Skylar Thompson has to get on the move, he has to do a better job of connecting on the deep shots than he did against the Jets, and …

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win the AFC Wild Card

Miami isn’t good enough on third downs.

It gave the Bills a hard time a few weeks ago, and pulled off a 21-19 shocker in Week 3, but both games were with Tua under center.

They dominated the time of possession in the loss – keeping the ball for over 40 minutes – and came up with almost 500 yards, but it was a weird game. The second time around they were solid on third downs, but the Miami offense was balanced and effective.

With Thompson at quarterback, it’s going to be a fight for the Dolphins to keep things moving.

Buffalo leads the NFL in third down conversions, the D is great in the red zone, and Miami is about to struggle in both areas.

And this gets ugly if Thompson starts screwing up.

He kept it safe and tight against the Jets, but Buffalo has been a takeaway machine with two or more in ten games. On the year, Miami is 1-6 when giving it up multiple times.

What’s Going To Happen, Who’s Going to Win Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card

Miami hasn’t flinched so far in the two games against Buffalo, and the weather wasn’t exactly great in the last meeting in December – the cold shouldn’t be that big a deal for the Dolphins.

But this is different.

Not having Tua Tagovailoa around is part of it, and the wonderful change in the Damar Hamlin situation will help – the team might have gotten some of the emotional part of playing football again out of the way last week against New England.

Here’s the difference – it’s a playoff game, and Buffalo is here.

As up and very, very down as this season has been for the Bills, they’re here. They’ve been waiting for this moment ever since they dropped that thriller against Kansas City to end last year, and now they’re about to turn it loose.

The crowd will be crazy, the team will take its game up a few levels, and a big early lead will be too much for the Dolphins to overcome, even with a few big pass plays to make this interesting.

Buffalo has won seven straight and lost three games by a total of eight points for a reason.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Buffalo 31, Miami 13

Line: Buffalo -13, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Must See Rating: 4

