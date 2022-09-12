Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 2 game?

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

More: NFL Week 2 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 2 NFL game?

The Arizona Republic: Ravens 28, Dolphins 24

Jeremy Cluff writes: "We were impressed with the Dolphins' Week 1 win over the Patriots in Miami, but winning on the road against the Ravens will be a much more difficult task. Lamar Jackson will prove to be too tough."

Bookies.com: Take Ravens to cover vs. Dolphins

Bill Speros writes: "The Dolphins and first-year, rookie coach Mike McDaniel toppled the Patriots in Week 1. It was Tua Tagovailoa's fourth straight win over Bill Belichick. The aquatic mammals continue to swim upstream this week. A 2-0 start for Miami will thrust McDaniel into the coach of the year chatter. But Lamar Jackson is an older, wiser and better version of Tua Tagovailoa. Both teams appear for real - as opposed to some other Week 1 winners. This line has moved a full point in Miami's favor. Baltimore is a value play here for NFL Week 2 best bets."

More: NFL Week 2 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/under for Week 2 NFL schedule games

Will Rashod Bateman and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 2?

Draft Kings: Ravens will cover vs. Dolphins

It writes: "Baltimore will be looking for a better showing after inexplicably losing this game last year. The Dolphins have better weapons offensively at the receiver spots but the Ravens might be getting JK Dobbins back. Baltimore also has the superior defense and should rattle Tagovailoa a bit more than the Patriots did. Back the Ravens to win and cover here."

ESPN: Ravens have a 73.9% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Dolphins a 25.9% shot at picking up the victory.

More: NFL Week 2 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 2 NFL games

Top Bet: Ravens 26, Dolphins 22

It writes: "Speaking of defense, the Ravens also showed out on that side of the ball in Week 1 against the New York Jets. Baltimore sacked Jets quarterback Joe Flacco three times, intercepted him once, and also forced a fumble. With secondary studs like Marcus Williams and Marlon Humphries, the Ravens are going to be all over Hill and Waddle downfield. Tagovailoa is far from a polished quarterback and still very much susceptible to making poor decisions, so look for Baltimore’s opportunistic defense to take advantage. On offense, Lamar Jackson is clearly the better quarterback than Tagovailoa, and he’ll look to one-up his solid performance in Week 1 when he threw for three touchdowns against an interception."

Story continues

Pro Football Network: Take the Dolphins against the spread vs. Ravens

BJ Rudell writes: "Keep close tabs on whether Chase Edmonds loses more touches to Raheem Mostert, and whether J.K. Dobbins returns in only a limited capacity. Both teams are strong postseason contenders and will need to establish the run throughout the season. Miami had 18 RB rushing attempts on Sunday, and Baltimore had only 15. I’m expecting those numbers to go up next weekend."

More: NFL power rankings Week 2: Cardinals, Bengals, Patriots, Packers plummet after Week 1 losses

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens picks, predictions NFL Week 2 game