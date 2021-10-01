Miami Dolphins updated Week 4 injury report
The Week 4 injury/practice report for the Miami Dolphins brings about a fresh set of concerns and questions for the Miami Dolphins — most notably the potential interruption to the heart of Miami’s offensive line in Michael Deiter. There have been a lot of pain points for the Dolphins early on this season but none more troublesome than the trenches on offense. And while things continue to be a work in progress up front, seeing the absence of Miami’s most consistent offensive linemen against the Colts would be a tough blow.
As for the rest of Miami’s available talent? Things appear to be pretty promising. Here’s a full breakdown of Miami’s players included on the Thursday edition of the Week 4 injury report:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/29)
Thur. (9/30)
Fri. (10/1)
Status
WR Will Fuller V
Chest/Elbow
DNP
LP
LB Jerome Baker
Hamstring
LP
LP
C Michael Deiter
Foot/Quad
LP
DNP
CB Xavien Howard
Shoulder
FP
FP
S Brandon Jones
Ankle
FP
FP
WR DeVante Parker
Shoulder
FP
FP
As for the Indianapolis Colts, the start of the 2021 season has not been kind on the injury front. The Colts have more starters included on the injury report as “Did not participate” classification than you can could on one hand. TE Jack Doyle, OG Quenton Nelson, DE Kwity Paye, OT Braden Smith, SAF Khari Willis, CB Rock Ya-Sin and OG Mark Glowinski all appear to be in significant question for Sunday against the Dolphins as starters for the Colts.
Here’s an updated look at the injury report for the Colts on Thursday:
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/29)
Thur. (9/30)
Fri. (10/1)
Status
TE Jack Doyle
Back
DNP
DNP
T Eric Fisher
Rest
DNP
FP
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle
DNP
LP
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle/Knee
DNP
DNP
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
T Braden Smith
Foot/Thumb
DNP
DNP
S Khari Willis
Ankle/Groin
DNP
DNP
DT Antwaun Woods
Back
DNP
LP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
DNP
DNP
G Mark Glowinski
Knee
LP
DNP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Knee
LP
LP
QB Carson Wentz
Ankles
LP
LP
And that doesn’t include WR TY Hilton, who is on injured reserve. The Dolphins have had some tough luck with NT Raekwon Davis and QB Tua Tagovailoa getting placed on injured reserve this season, but the Colts, who will enter this game at 0-3, certainly have a bigger source of pain from the “walking wounded” as they prep to enter Week 4 against Miami.