Miami Dolphins updated Week 4 injury report

The Week 4 injury/practice report for the Miami Dolphins brings about a fresh set of concerns and questions for the Miami Dolphins — most notably the potential interruption to the heart of Miami’s offensive line in Michael Deiter. There have been a lot of pain points for the Dolphins early on this season but none more troublesome than the trenches on offense. And while things continue to be a work in progress up front, seeing the absence of Miami’s most consistent offensive linemen against the Colts would be a tough blow.

As for the rest of Miami’s available talent? Things appear to be pretty promising. Here’s a full breakdown of Miami’s players included on the Thursday edition of the Week 4 injury report:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/29) Thur. (9/30) Fri. (10/1) Status WR Will Fuller V Chest/Elbow DNP LP LB Jerome Baker Hamstring LP LP C Michael Deiter Foot/Quad LP DNP CB Xavien Howard Shoulder FP FP S Brandon Jones Ankle FP FP WR DeVante Parker Shoulder FP FP

As for the Indianapolis Colts, the start of the 2021 season has not been kind on the injury front. The Colts have more starters included on the injury report as “Did not participate” classification than you can could on one hand. TE Jack Doyle, OG Quenton Nelson, DE Kwity Paye, OT Braden Smith, SAF Khari Willis, CB Rock Ya-Sin and OG Mark Glowinski all appear to be in significant question for Sunday against the Dolphins as starters for the Colts.

Here’s an updated look at the injury report for the Colts on Thursday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/29) Thur. (9/30) Fri. (10/1) Status TE Jack Doyle Back DNP DNP T Eric Fisher Rest DNP FP LB Darius Leonard Ankle DNP LP G Quenton Nelson Ankle/Knee DNP DNP DE Kwity Paye Hamstring DNP DNP T Braden Smith Foot/Thumb DNP DNP S Khari Willis Ankle/Groin DNP DNP DT Antwaun Woods Back DNP LP CB Rock Ya-Sin Ankle DNP DNP G Mark Glowinski Knee LP DNP RB Jonathan Taylor Knee LP LP QB Carson Wentz Ankles LP LP

And that doesn’t include WR TY Hilton, who is on injured reserve. The Dolphins have had some tough luck with NT Raekwon Davis and QB Tua Tagovailoa getting placed on injured reserve this season, but the Colts, who will enter this game at 0-3, certainly have a bigger source of pain from the “walking wounded” as they prep to enter Week 4 against Miami.