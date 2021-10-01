Miami Dolphins updated Week 4 injury report

Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
The Week 4 injury/practice report for the Miami Dolphins brings about a fresh set of concerns and questions for the Miami Dolphins — most notably the potential interruption to the heart of Miami’s offensive line in Michael Deiter. There have been a lot of pain points for the Dolphins early on this season but none more troublesome than the trenches on offense. And while things continue to be a work in progress up front, seeing the absence of Miami’s most consistent offensive linemen against the Colts would be a tough blow.

As for the rest of Miami’s available talent? Things appear to be pretty promising. Here’s a full breakdown of Miami’s players included on the Thursday edition of the Week 4 injury report:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/29)

Thur. (9/30)

Fri. (10/1)

Status

WR Will Fuller V

Chest/Elbow

DNP

LP

LB Jerome Baker

Hamstring

LP

LP

C Michael Deiter

Foot/Quad

LP

DNP

CB Xavien Howard

Shoulder

FP

FP

S Brandon Jones

Ankle

FP

FP

WR DeVante Parker

Shoulder

FP

FP

As for the Indianapolis Colts, the start of the 2021 season has not been kind on the injury front. The Colts have more starters included on the injury report as “Did not participate” classification than you can could on one hand. TE Jack Doyle, OG Quenton Nelson, DE Kwity Paye, OT Braden Smith, SAF Khari Willis, CB Rock Ya-Sin and OG Mark Glowinski all appear to be in significant question for Sunday against the Dolphins as starters for the Colts.

Here’s an updated look at the injury report for the Colts on Thursday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/29)

Thur. (9/30)

Fri. (10/1)

Status

TE Jack Doyle

Back

DNP

DNP

T Eric Fisher

Rest

DNP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

DNP

LP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle/Knee

DNP

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DNP

S Khari Willis

Ankle/Groin

DNP

DNP

DT Antwaun Woods

Back

DNP

LP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

DNP

DNP

G Mark Glowinski

Knee

LP

DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Knee

LP

LP

QB Carson Wentz

Ankles

LP

LP

And that doesn’t include WR TY Hilton, who is on injured reserve. The Dolphins have had some tough luck with NT Raekwon Davis and QB Tua Tagovailoa getting placed on injured reserve this season, but the Colts, who will enter this game at 0-3, certainly have a bigger source of pain from the “walking wounded” as they prep to enter Week 4 against Miami.

