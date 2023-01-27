Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, still in concussion protocol, won't participate in Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in line for the Pro Bowl but remains in protocol and will not participate in those activities, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Friday.

Tagovailoa was selected as the first alternate for the Pro Bowl and therefore eligible because either Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow will be in the Super Bowl. Mahomes’ Chiefs play Burrow’s Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Christmas against Green Bay and is progressing through concussion protocol, but not to the extent that he’ll be part of the revamped Pro Bowl activities.

The Dolphins will learn early next week if any other Pro Bowl alternates will be elevated.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) remains in concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa’s father, Galu, told Hawaii’s KHON-TV this week that his son is “doing great” and wants to continue playing for the Dolphins.

“He comes back,” Galu said. “That’s their guy. They love him. We love them and what they’re doing and how they’re helping him with his recovery and everything else, trying to get him back.

“He’s still going through his protocol but we’re grateful for them too. Very thankful for the organization, the owner, (GM Chris) Grier and head coach Mike (McDaniel). That guy is special, a very special head coach."

