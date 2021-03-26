Breaking News:

Dolphins trade No. 3 pick in NFL draft to 49ers, acquire No. 6 pick from Eagles

Miami Dolphins trade out of third pick in NFL Draft in two blockbuster deals

Barry Jackson
·2 min read
The Miami Dolphins made two monumental trades on Friday.

At the end, Miami was left with the sixth pick in April’s draft, instead of the third, and also with a 2023 first-round pick via San Francisco and a third-round pick in 2022.

Friday’s whirlwind of activity began when the Dolphins traded the third overall pick to San Francisco for the 12th pick in this year’s draft, a 2022 third-rounder and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, according to a source.

Then the Dolphins traded that 12th overall pick, the 123rd overall pick in this 2021 draft and a 2022 first-round pick to Philadelphia for the sixth pick and the 156th overall pick in this year’s draft.

According to a source in touch with the Dolphins, Miami received four offers for the third pick in the past few weeks and decided not to wait until closer to the draft to pull the trigger.

The Dolphins’ primary goal was to collect coveted future assets (two future first-round picks). But the move also saves about $2 million in 2021 cap space.

The trade with Philadelphia for the sixth pick keeps alive the possibility of Miami being able to acquire either one of the draft’s top receivers (Ja’Marr Chase or DeVonta Smith) or UF tight end Kyle Pitts with the sixth pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has said that it’s highly likely that four of the top six picks will be quarterbacks; the Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa and don’t intend to select a quarterback.

If that indeed happens, then Miami, at No. 6, should have its choice of at least two among Chase, Pitts and Smith. All three could be on the board at No. 6 if the five picks before then are four quarterbacks and an offensive tackle (Oregon’s Penei Sewell or Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater).

The Dolphins also have the 18th pick in April’s draft, plus selections at 36 and 50.

Potential Dolphins options at 18 include UM defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips, Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye, UF receiver Kadarius Toney, Alabama running back Najee Harris, Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah and Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis.

This story will be updated.

