Miami Dolphins make three roster moves on eve of home game against Carolina

The Dolphins completed a busy week of roster moves by making three more on Saturday.

Miami placed safety and key special teams contributor Elijah Campbell on injured reserve. Campbell hasn’t played a single snap on defense but has logged 133 special teams snaps in seven games.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins elated safety Sheldrick Redwine and cornerback Javaris Davis from the practice squad. Every practice squad player can be elevated twice each season (and another time as a COVID replacement) without counting toward the 53-man roster.

Redwine, the former Miami Hurricanes and Cleveland Browns defender, will be making his Dolphins debut if he plays Sunday. Redwine signed with the Dolphins on Oct. 26, was cut, and then signed with Miami’s practice squad.

Davis, an undrafted second-year cornerback, had some good moments in training camp.

The Dolphins felt the need to elevate Redwine and sign veteran safety Will Parks in recent days because safeties Jason McCourty (foot) and Jamal Perry (knee) are out for the season, starter Brandon Jones is questionable for Sunday (with elbow and ankle injuries) and Campbell is now out at least three games.

Davis is expected to fill a role on special teams, a unit that was diminished in recent days with the loss of Perry, Campbell and linebacker Brennan Scarlett, who has logged 222 snaps on special teams this season.

Scarlett is out at least three weeks with a knee injury.

The Dolphins - who have one open spot on their 53-man roster - signed three players to their 53 this week: Parks, running back Phillip Lindsay (claimed off waivers from Houston), and linebacker Vince Biegel, who was promoted from the practice squad to replace Scarlett.