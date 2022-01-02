Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

The Tennessee Titans have the simplest playoff scenario: win and in as AFC South champions for the second consecutive season.

The Miami Dolphins, though, won't be an easy opponent. Say what you will about the easy schedule the Dolphins have faced, but they have gone from 1-7 to 8-7 – the first team to ever lose seven straight games and win seven straight games in the same season – and currently are the No. 7 seed in the AFC. While the Titans have plenty to play for, including potentially the No. 1 seed, Miami is fighting for its playoff life.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's important game:

Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock (14) is mobbed by his team after kicking a game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

What time does Dolphins at Titans start?

The Dolphins-Titans game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

What TV channel is Dolphins at Titans on?

The Dolphins-Titans game can be seen regionally on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (reporter) on the call.

How can I watch Dolphins at Titans online via live stream?

The Dolphins-Titans game can be seen via Paramount+ or FuboTV, as well as via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Dolphins at Titans?

The Titans are favored to win by 3.5 points with an over/under of 39.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Live stream Dolphins vs. Titans: Time, TV channel, how to watch, odds