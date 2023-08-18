Miami Dolphins star Xavien Howard accused of making and sharing sex videos

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is accused of making videos of himself having sex with a woman and sharing them with other people, according to a lawsuit filed in Broward Circuit Court.

Howard and the plaintiff, Jane Doe because of the nature of the allegations, dated in the first half of 2022, and had sexual relations, the suit says.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed earlier this year, the plaintiff received an Instagram message around September 2022 from another woman claiming that she had several explicit videos Howard sent of himself having sex with multiple women. The woman now suing was told that she was in one of the videos.

“Several of the videos are of Jane Doe and directly identify her ... Defendant non-consensually recorded sex acts between himself and Jane Doe and non-consensually disseminated these sex videos to a third party,” according to the suit.

The plaintiff is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Howard’s attorney, Brad Sohn, told the Miami Herald in a statement: “We will be filing a response in court on Monday but this lawsuit is without merit and we will be vigorously defending Xavien. Xavien has been a locker room and community leader and has had his reputation trashed by anonymous accusers. We saw how the last one played out. I just hope this time the coverage of the end result is as robust as the coverage of the anonymous allegations.”

Last November, Howard was accused of knowingly giving a woman genital herpes. In March, the woman dropped the suit, and Sohn, who also represented Howard in that suit, called the allegations a “fabricated lawsuit.”

The Miami Dolphins football organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.