Miami Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill sets retirement date, plans to venture into gaming

If Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's plan for his future goes off without a hitch – at least as the wide receiver currently sees it – he'll have only three more seasons in the NFL.

Speaking during an interview on Sports Radio 810 WHB in Kansas City, the market where Hill previously played as a member of the Chiefs, Hill indicated he wanted to play a decade in the NFL before transitioning out into the professional gaming space.

"I'm going for 10, man," Hill said during the appearance, referencing the number of seasons he wants to play in the league. "I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro."

Tyreek Hill had career bests in targets (170), receptions (119) and yards (1,710) and also scored eight total touchdowns for the Dolphins in 2022.

Hill, 29, has already played seven seasons in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl nominations in each and first-team All-Pro honors in four. Largely considered one of the most explosive and dynamic offensive weapons in the game, Hill was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's all-decade team of the 2010s.

Hill had spent his first six seasons with the Chiefs, before Kansas City traded him to the Dolphins in March 2022. Hill responded with career bests in targets (170), receptions (119) and yards (1,710) and also scored eight total touchdowns for Miami.

Hill has a Twitch account and routinely livestreams during days off during the season, as well as more frequently during the offseason.

"So I really want to get into like the gaming space. I really want to get huge in that and that's kind of what I'm doing right now," Hill said. "I'm using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn't launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I'm gonna just sign like different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors."

Hill is under contract for four more seasons, but a $56.3 million cap hit in that final season is unlikely to be paid out in that fashion because Miami would save $45 million with a release.

What did Tyreek Hill say about facing his former team, the Chiefs, in 2023?

The fleet-footed Hill, who is known to flash a peace sign at defenders as he scampers off into the end zone, said he planned on doing the gesture against Kansas City, where it became one of his trademark celebrations. The 2023 NFL schedule hasn't been set, but the Dolphins will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) gestures as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

"Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?" Hill said. "Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day. I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."

