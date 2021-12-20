Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions after defeat of New York Jets

The Dolphins have won six straight games.

They beat the Jets 31-24 on Sunday and they're 7-7 and they're alive in the playoff chase. New Orleans on a Monday night is up next.

Let's take a look at some snap counts that jumped out from Sunday's box score:

TE Durham Smythe (65 snaps, 92 percent) — The Dolphins have leaned on Smythe for his excellent blocking and improved receiving. Smythe actually out-snapped good friend and dynamic receiving tight end Mike Gesicki, 65-45. Smythe had only one catch for four yards but his impact on team is greater than that. Remember, Miami ran for more than 180 yards and allowed only one sack against the Jets.

RB Duke Johnson (41 snaps 58 percent) — Johnson topped 100 yards in his first game as a Dolphin at Hard Rock Stadium. And he earned a promotion to Miami's 53-man roster for the final three games of the season. Johnson out-snapped Myles Gaskin 41-26. It will be interesting to see if a week removed from COVID-19, Gaskin regains some of the snaps at New Orleans.

DB Nik Needham (57 snaps, 100 percent) — Needham said Monday that the Jets game was the first time he's ever played free safety in his football career. Teammates were surprised to hear that. Needham did a very good job filling in for star rookie Jevon Holland. Justin Coleman, who has improved throughout the season, contributed 36 snaps.

LB Jaelan Phillips (41 snaps, 72 percent) — Phillips reached 41 snaps for the first time in four weeks. He had a tackle for loss for a fourth straight game, though he did not notch the sack column for a sixth straight week. Credited with sacks on Sunday were Jerome Baker (2), Brandon Jones (1), Andrew Van Ginkel (1), Zach Sieler (1), Emmanuel Ogbah (1). That Phillips was used more tells us he has gained trust from the coaching staff.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler (92) celebrates forcing a fumble and recovering the ball in the fourth quarter of the NFL game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on December 19, 2021. Final score, Miami Dolphins 31, New York Jets, 24.

DL Zach Sieler (28 snaps, 49 percent) — Sieler had 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 QB hit and 1 batted pass in 28 snaps. What a beast. The alligator hunter can do it all. Probably the most underrated player on the Dolphins. What a good decision the organization made to extend him last season. He's 14th on the Dolphins in defensive snaps played, but first in run defense grade, according to PFF.

