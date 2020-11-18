Miami Dolphins sign WR Andre Patton to the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver room has taken a number of hits thus far this season. Miami saw receivers Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opt out of the 2020 season amid concerns around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, veteran Isaiah Ford traded to the New England Patriots and youngster Preston Williams placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

We knew coming into the 2020 season that the wide receiver room was going to need a facelift before it could be considered a “finished product” for rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa. But that feels more relevant than ever as the Dolphins turn to rookie WR Malcolm Perry to step into Ford’s role in the offense and assume more two-tight end sets to compensate for the loss of Williams. When the Dolphins went into 11-personnel, their base grouping, against the Chargers, wide receivers DeVante Parker, Malcolm Perry and Jakeem Grant took the field for the majority of them.

Miami is now adding a new option to the mix amid all the changes. It was announced last night that the Dolphins have signed former Chargers receiver Andre Patton to their practice squad.

The #Dolphins are signing former #Chargers WR Andre Patton to the practice squad, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2020

Miami will still have another new variable to add into the mix with receiver Antonio Callaway as well, but Patton can serve as Miami’s desired insurance policy to make sure that on any given week the Dolphins can absorb an injury and be well groomed to keep the offense proficient and ready to go.

Patton, who played his college ball at Rutgers, logged 6 receptions for 53 yards with the Chargers in 2019 while dressing for 13 games. Given his role as a practice squad player, we aren’t likely to see Patton hit the field this season for Miami; but if he does, let it serve as the biggest reminder yet that the Dolphins’ wide receiver room desperately needs a facelift this offseason.