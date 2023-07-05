Miami Dolphins sign second-round pick Cam Smith; all 4 draft picks under contract

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins signed their top draft pick on Wednesday, South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, selected in the second round (51st overall pick).

Smith was a four-year letterman (2019-22) and two-year starter for the Gamecocks, playing 33 games with 19 starts. He intercepted six passes and had 24 passes defensed during his final three seasons.

He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and 2022. He led the team with 14 passes defensed in 2021.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith takes part in drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

With Smith on board, the Dolphins have signed all four of their 2023 draft picks, including running back Devon Achane (third round), receiver Elijah Higgins (sixth) and offensive tackle Ryan Hayes (seventh).

The Dolphins have Pro Bowl corners Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey as starters so Smith figures to be a backup his rookie season.

During the team's rookie minicamp in May, Smith talked about his aggressive style of play.

"I kind of try to stronghold people a lot to try to assert my dominance on people," Smith said. "Sometimes that gets me in trouble but just kind of just playing in control. Playing within myself and not really trying to do too much and just trying to make the play."

Training camp opens on July 18 for the rookies and July 25 for the veterans.

