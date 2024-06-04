Miami Dolphins sign five of seven 2024 Draft picks — top two picks remain unsigned

The Miami Dolphins signed five of the team’s seven draftees Tuesday morning before the team began its mandatory minicamp.

Tailback Jaylen Wright, pass rusher Mohamed Kamara, safety Patrick McMorris and receivers Malik Washington and Tahj Washington signed their four-year deals, which paid each a bonus compensatory with the round and salary slot they were drafted in.

The only 2024 draftees who remain unsigned are pass rusher Chop Robinson, the team’s first-round pick, and offensive tackle Patrick Paul, the team’s second-round pick. Only Robinson and Paul count against the salary cap this season because of the NFL’s top 51 rule, which means only the top 51 salaries of the team’s 90-player training camp roster counts against the cap.

As the 21st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Robinson is slotted to sign a four-year worth $14.97 million, and that includes a $7.71 million signing bonus. His contract will also feature a fifth-year option, which is standard for all first-round picks.

Paul, who was taken with the 55th pick, is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $6.9 million, and his signing bonus is supposed to be worth $1.85 million.

Wright, the Dolphins’ fourth-round selection, signed a four-year deal worth $4.78 million and received a $760,000 signing bonus.

Kamara signed a four-year deal worth $4.34 million and received a $321,000 signing bonus.

Malik Washington signed a four-year deal worth $4.22 million and will receive a $199,560 signing bonus.

McMorris signed a four-year deal worth $4.12 million and received a signing bonus worth $179,764.

And Tahj Washington received a fouir-year deal worth $4.11 million and received a signing bonus of $90,396.

The only options of the contracts the five players signed today that’s guaranteed is the signing bonus. The only draft pick who will have his entire contract guaranteed is Robinson.