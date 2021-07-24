Miami Dolphins sign defensive back Cre’Von LeBlanc

The Miami Dolphins’ affinity for defensive backs is well established under the direction of head coach Brian Flores. Flores’ defense calls upon defensive backs in high volume throughout the course of the season to match personnel with opponents on a weekly basis — sometimes it is heavy with safeties and other times more cornerbacks get the call. Sprinkle in all of the special teams responsibilities that are required on a weekly basis and it is no wonder why Flores’ team hoards defensive backs like few others in the NFL.

With NFL training camp just around the corner the Dolphins are continuing to tinker with their roster; with the news coming yesterday that the team has signed yet another defensive back. Cre’Von LeBlanc is the latest new addition to the dolphin secondary as the team prepares to welcome back players to training camp next week.

LeBlanc attended Glades Central High before playing at the collegiate level at Florida Atlantic. LeBlanc was an undrafted free agent in the 2016 NFL draft, Originally signing with the New England Patriots. But his NFL career truly begin that same season with the Chicago Bears who cleans him off waivers at the beginning of the year. LeBlanc played two seasons in Chicago before splitting the 2018 season with Detroit in Philadelphia, where he stayed until this past season.

How LeBlanc fits into the Miami Dolphins secondary however, is something yet to be determined. The dolphins boast and embarrassment of riches in the secondary and LeBlanc will be fighting for a roster spot on the active roster. His top competition for an active roster spot figures to be Nik Needham and Javaris Davis in the cornerback room.

Unless, of course, the team comes to terms to ship away star cornerback Xavien Howard in the coming weeks. Then all bets are off and LeBlanc may be needed for a more prominent role as the shuffling of snaps is executed. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. For now, this is more competition for the likes of the bottom of the roster in 2021.