Miami Dolphins sign Chop Robinson to get all 2024 draft picks under contract

The Miami Dolphins finally have all seven of the team’s 2024 draft picks under contract because of Thursday’s signing of pass rusher Chop Robinson.

Miami used a first-round pick (21st overall) to select the Penn State standout. He was slotted to receive a four-year deal worth $14.97 million, and that includes a $7.71 million signing bonus. His contract will also feature a fifth-year option, which is standard for all first-round picks.

Robinson, who is likely competing to become one of Miami’s starting edge players while Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and Bradley Chubb (ACL) work their way back from injuries that require a rehabilitation process of nine to 12 months, was the last of the draftees to finalize a deal. Offensive tackle Patrick Paul, a former Houston standout drafted with the 55th pick overall, got his deal done Tuesday.

Paul, a second-round pick, signed a four-year deal worth $6.9 million, and his signing bonus is supposed to be worth $1.85 million.

Last week the Dolphins signed five of the team’s seven draftees.

Tailback Jaylen Wright, pass rusher Mohamed Kamara, safety Patrick McMorris and receivers Malik Washington and Tahj Washington signed their four-year deals the first day of last week’s minicamp, and each was paid a bonus compensatory with the round and salary slot they were drafted in.

Only Robinson and Paul count against the salary cap this season because of the NFL’s top 51 rule, which means only the top 51 salaries of the team’s 90-player training camp roster counts against the cap. The Dolphins, who also signed safety Marcus Maye and released defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon on Thursday, have plenty of cap space lef tover because of the release of cornerback Xavien Howard, which cleared $18.5 million in camp space.

Wright, the Dolphins’ fourth-round selection, signed a four-year deal worth $4.78 million and received a $760,000 signing bonus. Kamara signed a four-year deal worth $4.34 million and received a $321,000 signing bonus.

Malik Washington signed a four-year deal worth $4.22 million and will receive a $199,560 signing bonus. McMorris signed a four-year deal worth $4.12 million and received a signing bonus worth $179,764. And Tahj Washington inked a four-year deal worth $4.11 million and received a signing bonus of $90,396.