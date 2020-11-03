Miami Dolphins ship wide receiver to the New England Patriots

Barry Werner

Not exactly an earth-shattering trade on Deadline Day but Brian Flores has sent his former boss a wide receiver.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are acquiring WR Isaiah Ford from the Fish.

Ford has 18 catches this season. He has 0 touchdowns in his three seasons with Miami.

He is a first-down machine with 29 of his 41 catches “moving the chains.”


ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post