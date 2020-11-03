Miami Dolphins ship wide receiver to the New England Patriots

Not exactly an earth-shattering trade on Deadline Day but Brian Flores has sent his former boss a wide receiver.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are acquiring WR Isaiah Ford from the Fish.

Ford has 18 catches this season. He has 0 touchdowns in his three seasons with Miami.

He is a first-down machine with 29 of his 41 catches “moving the chains.”

New Patriots WR Isaiah Ford is 6-2, 194 pounds. Spent the last three seasons with Miami, catching 41 passes for 428 yards over 16 games. 18-184-0 in seven games this season. Played 207 of his 225 snaps this season in the slot, per PFF. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 3, 2020





ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post