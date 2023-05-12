Miami Dolphins schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The Miami Dolphins look to improve on their 9-8 2022 season, which ended in a close Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. With concussion and injury concerns surrounding starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, how will the Dolphin’s rebound in the upcoming 2023 season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Dolphins’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Dolphins 2022 Record: 9-8 (loss in Wild Card)
Head Coach: Mike McDaniel
Key Players: Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Tyreek Hill (WR), Jaylen Waddle (WR)
Miami Dolphins schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/17 at New England Patriots, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 3: 9/24 vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/1 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/8 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 6: 10/15 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/22 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 8: 10/29 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/5 at Kansas City Chiefs (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 10: BYE WEEK
Week 11: 11/19 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/24 at New York Jets (Friday), 3:00 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 13: 12/3 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 14: 12/11 vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 15: 12/17 vs. New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 17: 12/31 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 18: TBD vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Patriots
Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Eagles
Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Titans
Miami Dolphins schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk