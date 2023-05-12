Miami Dolphins schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Miami Dolphins look to improve on their 9-8 2022 season, which ended in a close Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. With concussion and injury concerns surrounding starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, how will the Dolphin’s rebound in the upcoming 2023 season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Dolphins’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Miami Dolphins schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Patriots

Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Eagles

Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Titans

