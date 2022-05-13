Miami Dolphins schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released and the Dolphins will hope that the blockbuster addition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill can help propel the team into the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season. Keep reading to see the Dolphins’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games, and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Dolphins 2021 record: 9-8 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Mike McDaniel
Key players: Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Tyreek Hill (WR), Xavien Howard (CB)
Dolphins schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 2: 9/18 at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 4: 9/29 at Bengals (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
Week 5: 10/9 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 6: 10/16 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 7: 10/23 vs. Steelers (Sunday), 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 8: 10/30 at Lions, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 9: 11/6 at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: 11/27 vs. Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 13: 12/4 at 49ers, 4 p.m., FOX
Week 14: 12/11 at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS
Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Bills, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/25 vs. Packers (Christmas Day), 1 p.m., FOX
Week 17: 1/1 at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Jets, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 4 at Bengals
Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs Steelers
