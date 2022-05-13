Miami Dolphins schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released and the Dolphins will hope that the blockbuster addition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill can help propel the team into the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season. Keep reading to see the Dolphins’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games, and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Dolphins schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/11 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 2: 9/18 at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 3: 9/25 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 4: 9/29 at Bengals (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 5: 10/9 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 6: 10/16 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX

  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Steelers (Sunday), 8:20 p.m., NBC

  • Week 8: 10/30 at Lions, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 9: 11/6 at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 10: 11/13 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 11: BYE

  • Week 12: 11/27 vs. Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 13: 12/4 at 49ers, 4 p.m., FOX

  • Week 14: 12/11 at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

  • Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Bills, TBD, TBD

  • Week 16: 12/25 vs. Packers (Christmas Day), 1 p.m., FOX

  • Week 17: 1/1 at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Jets, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 4 at Bengals

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs Steelers

