Which Miami Dolphins running back will command carries versus Buffalo?

The Miami Dolphins’ running back room was supposed to take on a new form with the additions of running backs Jordan Howard and Matt Breida this offseason. With Miami invested heavily in providing a more persistent ground game after an abysmal year in 2019, Miami committed to spent a combined $13M plus a draft selection (2020 5th-round pick) to bring in the presumed top two backs.

But after Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, neither Breida or Howard can play claim to the title of the prominent back in the Dolphins’ backfield. That honor goes to second-year rusher Myles Gaskin, who was a 7th-round choice of the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft. Gaskin commanded heavy snaps against the Patriots, but will that be a continuing trend? Or will someone else rise to the occasion in Week 2?

Here is our best forecast for the coming week.

View photos

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

RB Jordan Howard

Howard figures to get the most play against teams who are soft up the middle. With the Buffalo Bills still looking to fortify a run defense that was shaky in 2019 and may be without linebacker Matt Milano on Sunday, there’s a fair chance Howard gets. significant amount of carries. But the challenge for Howard is that he’s not overly appealing as a pass catcher and therefore his role on this team may be resigned strictly to an early-down role.

Odds of being Miami’s RB1 in Week 2: Fair

View photos

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

RB Matt Breida

Breida was equally as productive as Gaskin in Week 1 — he just got less touches to work with. Given his home run hitting ability, open field speed and Miami’s general lack of playmaking in Week 1 against the Patriots, a bigger role for Breida feels like an inevitable development this weekend. The icing on the cake is that he’s got some pass catching upside to tap into, as well.

Odds of being Miami’s RB1 in Week 2: High

View photos

Sep 13, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) hands the ball off to running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the second quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin has the law of averages working against him. It is hard to believe that Miami would go out and invest as much as they did just for Gaskin to come out of the gate as the unquestioned leader in the running back room. For what it is worth, Gaskin played well in Week 1 — he was productive with his touches and showed a good ability to find creases to slip through. But he’s not as powerful as Howard and he’s not as explosive as Breida — so look for Miami to continue to change up the personnel packages to try to find the right mix.

Odds of being Miami’s RB1 in Week 2: Low