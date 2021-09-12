Miami Dolphins reveal uniform combination for Week 1 action

The Miami Dolphins may have the NFL’s best retro outfits in the entire NFL. And while no one was expecting to see the Dolphins burn one of their opportunities to wear their throwback outfits on a trip to New England to play the Patriots, we now officially know that will not be the case. But Miami typically offers their fans a uniform schedule to know when and where the Dolphins will be wearing what combinations. That isn’t the case for 2021 — at least not yet.

Their modern look isn’t necessarily on par with the throwback kits (but what does?), but never the less the combinations are still sharp. And with game day here, the Dolphins have shared what they’ll be wearing in Week 1 against the Patriots:

White tops and aqua bottoms.

🚨 White Jerseys and Aqua Pants for Week 1 🚨#FinsUp x @pepsi pic.twitter.com/JNoiXsEOJy — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 11, 2021

If you’re looking to rep the Dolphins today, white jerseys are the play in Week 1 against the Patriots; so dress accordingly.