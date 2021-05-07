Miami Dolphins reveal new jersey numbers for 2021 additions
Thinking about getting a Miami Dolphins jersey this offseason for one of the team’s newest additions this offseason? The wait is over — the Miami Dolphins have revealed the chosen jersey numbers for their new talents. And, with an added twist, some of the Dolphins’ talent from 2020 have made a swap as well.
The most exciting part?
There are a number of Miami Dolphins players who are taking advantage of the NFL’s new rules regarding number assignments, which is producing some unique fits for Dolphins talent starting this season.
Someone said they wanted jersey numbers 😉 pic.twitter.com/S5wUUlSpdR
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 7, 2021
The new jersey numbers in their entirety are as follows:
WR Albert Wilson: #2
WR Will Fuller V: #3
QB Reid Sinnett: #4
P Michael Palardy: #5
WR Lynn Bowden Jr.: #6
WR Allen Hurns: #8
DB Noah Igbinoghene: #9
QB Jacoby Brissett: #14
EDGE Jaelan Phillips: #15
WR Robert Foster: #16
WR Jaylen Waddle: #17
SAF Jevon Holland: #22
RB Gerrid Doaks: #23
RB Jordan Scarlett: #28
DB Jason McCourty: #30
RB Malcolm Brown: #34
LB Terrell Bonds: #35
LS Blake Ferguson: #44
LB Duke Riley: #45
LB Benardrick McKinney: #50
LB Elandon Roberts: #52
EDGE Brennan Scarlett: #57
IOL Matt Skura: #62
IOL Cameron Tom: #64
IDL Adam Butler: #70
OL Liam Eichenberg: #74
IOL Tyler Gauthier: #75
OL DJ Fluker: #76
OL Larnel Coleman: #79
TE/FB Cethan Carter: #82
TE Hunter Long: #84
WR Kai Locksley: #87
TE Jibri Blount: #89
IDL John Jenkins: #90
IDL Jonathan Ledbetter: #93
EDGE Tyshun Render: #96