Miami Dolphins resign wide receiver Mack Hollins

Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
While the Miami Dolphins are presumed to be in the market for overhauling their wide receiver room, much of the offseason reinforcements to the group at this point in time are coming from players who were already under contract with the Dolphins in 2020. Miami is rumored to be ready to accommodate the likes of Albert Wilson & Allen Hurns entering the start of training camp this summer. A recent report from the Miami Herald indicated that both are “in the team’s plans”.

But the reinforcements don’t stop there. Also now aligned to be back is Mack Hollins — who resigned with the Dolphins this afternoon and will ensure he is back for his third year of the Chris Grier/Brian Flores regime.

While this may come as a bit of a surprise, the Dolphins will likely be using Hollins primarily for depth and for special teams reps. He’s a standout gunner and kick coverage option on special teams, so there’s value for having Hollins in the picture for the Dolphins beyond just being a low-ceiling wide receiver.

The challenge for Miami is determining what the wide receiver room looks like and how many players the team will carry. The Dolphins have signed WR Will Fuller to a 1-year contract and, when paired with Hurns, Wilson and Hollins and returning talents alongside DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Preston Williams, the wide receiver room is getting crowded fairly quickly.

If the Dolphins are going to overhaul the entirety of the room, they’re doing a very good job of hiding their intentions. Of course, training camp or the NFL Draft could prompt a change if the Dolphins get a good offer for an existing player to get traded away. There are some cost cutting opportunities for the Dolphins as well, but one would assume with how the team has tackled their approach thus far that the Dolphins are waiting to see which players they can secure before making any harsh decisions with personnel.

