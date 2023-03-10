Breaking News:

Bears reportedly trade No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft to Panthers; see what Chicago is getting

Miami Dolphins to reportedly exercise Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option

Marsha Green
·2 min read

Miami Dolphins to reportedly exercise Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Dolphins have made a final decision on their starting quarterback for the upcoming seasons. And his name isn't Tom Brady.

The Dolphins have reportedly informed Tua Tagovailoa that they're picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Tagovailoa will be guaranteed $23.2 million for the 2024 season. 

This comes just days after former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who currently serves as a Patriots radio broadcaster, said he’s not buying Brady doubling down on his retirement.

“Brady may go to Miami,” he said on “Zolak and Bertrand.” “I think that’s in play. I do. I think the possibility of him coming out of retirement is definitely 100 percent in play.

Brady, who turns 46 in August, said he plans to join FOX Sports as their lead NFL game analyst starting in 2024 after signing a monster $375 million contract in May 2022. 

But now that the Dolphins have committed to Tagovailoa as their starter, it's pretty clear that they don’t have any plans to sign another starting quarterback this offseason. Tagovailoa's 2022 season was clearly enough to convince Miami they'd like to have him under center for the next two seasons.

Although Tagovailoa ended this past season in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he sustained his second documented concussion of the season in a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, he still had a few bright spots. 

Under the direction of rookie head coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also led the league in passer rating (105.5), yards per attempt (8.9) and yards per completion (13.7).

Looks like Brady will be spending some quality time with his daughter's kitten after all.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Panthers release Damien Wilson

    Linebacker Damien Wilson is now a free agent. The Panthers announced Wilson’s release on Friday afternoon. He signed a two-year deal with the Panthers last season, but the year didn’t play out as hoped. Wilson started five of the seven games of the season for Carolina, but he only played four defensive snaps after Week [more]

  • Report: Rams to release Leonard Floyd on Friday

    The Rams made it known earlier this week that they planned to release edge rusher Leonard Floyd if they didn’t find a trade partner. It looks like no one expressed enough interest. Los Angeles is planning to release Floyd on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Floyd signed with the Rams on a one-year deal in [more]

  • Broncos to release Graham Glasgow

    The Broncos are parting ways with a number of veterans as they approach the new league year and the group of outgoing players will include guard Graham Glasgow. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Glasgow will be released. Reports earlier in the day had running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Ronald Darby on their [more]

  • Morgan Cox re-signs with Titans

    The Titans are bringing their long snapper back for another season. The team announced that they have re-signed Morgan Cox on Friday. It’s a one-year deal for the veteran special teamer. Cox joined the Titans in 2021 and he has appeared in every game the last two seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl [more]

  • Broncos to release Chase Edmonds

    Running back Chase Edmonds will be looking for a new team this offseason. According to multiple reports confirmed by PFT, the Broncos will release Edmonds. The move will clear $5.92 million in cap space for Denver as they head into the new league year next week. Edmonds signed with the Dolphins as a free agent [more]

  • Dallas Mavericks' All-Star Luka Doncic out vs. Grizzlies due to thigh injury

    The Grizzlies won't face Mavericks' All-Star guard Luka Doncic, who was ruled out Saturday with a thigh injury

  • Raiders to re-sign Brandon Parker

    The Raiders are keeping one of their own for 2023. Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are re-signing offensive lineman Brandon Parker. A third-round pick in 2018, Parker has spent his entire career with the Raiders. He re-signed with the club on a one-year deal last offseason but missed all of [more]

  • Report: Bears trade No. 1 overall draft pick to Panthers for picks, WR DJ Moore

    The Bears picked up several draft picks and another target for quarterback Justin Fields on Friday afternoon.

  • 49ers receive seven compensatory draft picks

    The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process. Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The [more]

  • Rams officially release Leonard Floyd, seven others

    The Rams made outside linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s release official. They announced they released Floyd on Friday along with seven others. The team also waived tight end Roger Carter, defensive back T.J. Carter, receiver J.J. Koski, tight end Jared Pinkney, receiver Jaquarii Roberson, receiver Jerreth Sterns and defensive end Brayden Thomas. Floyd, 30, spent three seasons [more]

  • Big Ten tournament updated bracket, scores, schedule: Ohio State making a run

    Purdue is the No. 1 seed, having won the league by three games, while Indiana is the No. 3 seed, securing the double bye with a win over Michigan.

  • Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets picks up steam, per Dianna Russini

    Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.

  • Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott, Zack Martin contracts

    The Cowboys have talked about a contract extension for quarterback Dak Prescott, but they went another route to lower his cap number on Friday. The team announced that they have restructured Prescott’s contract ahead of the start of the new league year. The team announced that right guard Zack Martin‘s deal was also reworked. As [more]

  • Spieth gets amazing break, McGreevy gets wrong record score

    Jordan Spieth figured he would be the latest to pay the price at the TPC Sawgrass on a day of big numbers. Instead, he got a break he never imagined Friday at The Players Championship. Not everyone so lucky, least of all Max McGreevy, who needed a birdie on the final hole just to break 90.

  • Latest buzz on Jets trade target Aaron Rodgers: Packers president says team will honor trade request if QB wants it

    The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...

  • NFL cuts tracker: Which players will be looking for new teams?

    As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.

  • Patrick Mahomes reportedly contacted All-Pro cornerback about joining Chiefs in 2021

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried to convince a former Patriots star that he should come to KC during the 2021 season.

  • Cowboys Insider: Jerry Jones wrong to blame Dak Prescott’s contract for Dallas talent issues

    Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have already fired the first shot at Dak Prescott in the looming talks for a new contract.

  • 2023 San Francisco 49ers Offseason Preview

    Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the 49ers' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Panthers trade up to first overall pick, Bears get two firsts, two seconds, D.J. Moore

    The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft has been traded. In a blockbuster trade that came down Friday afternoon, the Panthers moved up with the Bears and acquired the first overall pick in the draft. The Bears are getting the No. 9 overall pick and No. 61 overall pick in this year’s draft [more]