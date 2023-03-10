Miami Dolphins to reportedly exercise Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Dolphins have made a final decision on their starting quarterback for the upcoming seasons. And his name isn't Tom Brady.

The Dolphins have reportedly informed Tua Tagovailoa that they're picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Tagovailoa will be guaranteed $23.2 million for the 2024 season.

This comes just days after former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who currently serves as a Patriots radio broadcaster, said he’s not buying Brady doubling down on his retirement.

“Brady may go to Miami,” he said on “Zolak and Bertrand.” “I think that’s in play. I do. I think the possibility of him coming out of retirement is definitely 100 percent in play.

Brady, who turns 46 in August, said he plans to join FOX Sports as their lead NFL game analyst starting in 2024 after signing a monster $375 million contract in May 2022.

But now that the Dolphins have committed to Tagovailoa as their starter, it's pretty clear that they don’t have any plans to sign another starting quarterback this offseason. Tagovailoa's 2022 season was clearly enough to convince Miami they'd like to have him under center for the next two seasons.

Although Tagovailoa ended this past season in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he sustained his second documented concussion of the season in a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, he still had a few bright spots.

Under the direction of rookie head coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also led the league in passer rating (105.5), yards per attempt (8.9) and yards per completion (13.7).

Looks like Brady will be spending some quality time with his daughter's kitten after all.