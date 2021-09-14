Miami Dolphins release fullback Carl Tucker from practice squad

The Miami Dolphins’ roster tinkering is a never-ending project; kind of like that “to do” list that’s posted on your refrigerator. Every time a week passes brings a new opportunity to move a piece around and, potentially, unearth a gem. There may not be the same kind of appeal or upside to your “to do” list other than maybe stumbling onto something while cleaning out the garage — but we digress. Miami is in a constant, consistent state of tinkering with their roster.

And the latest news brings change for the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad. The Dolphins, it was announced yesterday, released tight end/fullback Carl Tucker from the practice squad.

Perhaps the move has been made in anticipation of clearing room for a current 53-man roster player to be placed on the practice squad. Miami must make a roster move of some kind to create space for wide receiver Will Fuller, who is set to return from the suspension he received in 2020 in time to play with Miami in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins have no shortage of threats in the passing game and Fuller’s availability could potentially push another pass catcher onto waivers and then, hopefully, the practice squad. Or perhaps Miami is intent on carrying them all and is looking to push another player down the ranks.

Or, and this can’t be ruled out, given Chris Grier’s love of overturning rocks, perhaps Miami will go off the board all together to bring a brand new face into the fray.

But for now, all we know is that Tucker’s time with the Dolphins has come to an end. And there’s likely a corresponding move (or two) waiting to be made.