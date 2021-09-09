Miami Dolphins release first injury report of Week 1

The Miami Dolphins have released their first injury report for Week 1 of the 2021 regular season — and things are looking promising for Miami to have as many players available to them as possible for their showdown with New England. Here are the players who were listed on the injury report and their status during Wednesday’s practice:

Liam Eichenberg (Thigh) – Limited

Preston Williams (Foot) – Limited

Salvon Ahmed (Back) – Full

Clayton Fejedelem (Shoulder) – Full

DeVante Parker (Shoulder) – Full

Elandon Roberts (Knee) – Full

Albert Wilson (Quad) – Full

The only players for the Dolphins who are on the active roster and did not participate at all in Miami’s first practice for Week 1 were the two players still currently situated on the reserve/COVID-19 list — TE Adam Shaheen and OT Austin Jackson — and wide receiver Will Fuller, who is serving the final game of a 6-game suspension handed down last season.

In all, this is a promising outlook for the Dolphins entering into Week 1 of the regular season: Miami figures to have all available hands on deck on defense and the big picture view for Miami at this point should have Jackson and Fuller back in time for Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

There will be injuries this season. That’s a part of football. And how the Dolphins handle that adversity will be notable — but you have to feel good about the forecast for the start of the season. It’s a testament to the injury maintenance that Miami has put forth throughout training camp and the end result has the team ready to start the year in about as good of a health situation as you could hope for — sans the players restricted due to COVID-19 testing.