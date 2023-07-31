Here is what Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa learned about falling from jiu-jitsu

MIAMI GARDENS - Jiu-jitsu may have made Tua Tagovailoa bigger and stronger, but one other aspect of martial arts training could help the Dolphins' oft-injured quarterback make it through the season.

"One time in OTAs he got stepped on and fell down backwards," coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, "and completed a backwards summersault."

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) participates at training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex, Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens.

Learning how to fall was an important part of the offseason training for a quarterback who missed several games last season with head injuries, including at least one severe concussion.

That is something the Dolphins are aware of and addressing in training camp.

More: Dolphins' Mike McDaniel displays strength in candidly discussing sobriety | Habib

McDaniel said Teddy Bridgewater, the team's backup last year, expressed frustration about how quarterbacks go from "zero to 60" ... from training camp to the season, and then during the season. In other words, not be touched in practiced to being hunted and hit by defenders on game day.

McDaniel's response to Bridgewater: "Ok, well, that is true. What a wild existence."

So the Dolphins have implemented drills in which quarterbacks "can fall over," McDaniel said, before joking, "a lot of which is just me pushing them."

"There’s been a lot of areas (of focus)," Tagovailoa, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 217 pounds, said this offseason. "Obviously, strength work has been really big throughout this offseason for me with getting my legs under me, kind of building my upper body, building around my neck, my core. All of that has been taken into consideration. And I’ve been doing a lot more to try to help myself sustain the season."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hopes somersaults will help avoid concussions