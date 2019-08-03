Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Josh Rosen has made improvements 'across the board'

Josh Rosen is in a battle for the starting quarterback job in Miami, just one year after he kicked off his NFL career as a starting quarterback in Arizona.

Newly hired head coach Brian Flores hasn’t officially named a starter yet, but he only had good things to say about Rosen on Saturday.

"I think he's made some improvement, really across the board,” Flores said Saturday, via the NFL Network. “There's things that a lot of people don't see. Better footwork, mechanics in the pocket, decision-making. A lot of times people, all they see is the touchdown pass. They don't see the checkdown that's a positive play for the team.

“I think he's improved in those areas and I think those are the little things that go a long way at that position."

Rosen threw for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns last season with the Cardinals, though threw 14 interceptions while leading them to a rough 3-13 record.

While Rosen, at least in Flores’ eyes, has made impressive strides throughout his time with the Dolphins, it sounds like he’s still a step behind former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“It’s pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way,” Flores said on Tuesday, via the Miami Herald. “He’s been more productive. At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to.”

Amid a quarterback battle in Miami, coach Brian Flores thinks that Josh Rosen has made significant improvements "really across the board." (AP/Lynne Sladky)

Even if Rosen ends up being the backup this season, he’s likely the Dolphins’ quarterback of the future. Fitzpatrick signed a two-year, $11 million deal with Miami this offseason, which includes a potential out next year, and the 36-year-old is now playing for his eighth team in the league. The Dolphins have no need to rush Rosen into the starting role if they feel 22-year-old isn’t ready, and could elect to let him learn from the veteran on their roster instead.

In the long run, that strategy could be more beneficial for both the Dolphins and the former No. 10 overall pick. And despite all the talk, Flores said Rosen is just as motivated as anyone on their roster.

“My dealings with Josh — and really with everybody on this team — are that they’re motivated internally,” Flores said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He’s a self-starter. He’s a guy that works hard and he’s competitive. But yeah, he’s a motivated individual as are a lot of guys on this team.”

