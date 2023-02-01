Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol after one month, per reports

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared from concussion protocol, more than a month after he entered the protocol, according to multiple reports.

Tagovailoa entered protocol for the second time of the season on Dec. 26, one day after the Dolphins' 26-20 Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. He appeared to hit the back of his head against the ground when he was tackled, but he remained in the game.

The 24-year-old sat out the rest of the season, including Miami's 34-31 postseason loss to the Buffalo Bills on wild-card weekend. And concern continued to grow after it was reported last week that Tagovailoa was still in protocol and would skip the Pro Bowl.

On Wednesday, however, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa cleared protocol and is "confident he’ll be 100% when the time comes for football."

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Miami Dolphins QB won't participate in Pro Bowl

MORE: Miami Dolphins expect QB Tua Tagovailoa back as starting quarterback in 2023

Although he's got the all clear from doctors, Tagovailoa will not suit up for the Pro Bowl.

In September, Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol after he was knocked unconscious during Miami's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 4. He was stretchered off the field and didn't return until Week 7.

Tagovailoa took another hard hit four days before the Cincinnati game during a win over Buffalo. He appeared to show concussion symptoms, but was evaluated and stayed in the game, drawing criticisms of why he was allowed to return.

The NFL later changed its concussion protocol after a joint review with the NFLPA, mandating that any player who shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — sit out the remainder of a game.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol

    Last Friday, a report emerged that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still had not cleared the league’s concussion protocol and would therefore sit out the Pro Bowl games. But now on Wednesday, there’s some better news on Tagovailoa’s health. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Tagovailloa has passed the league’s concussion protocol. Tagovailoa met with several [more]

  • Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol

    He was put in concussion protocol over a month ago.

  • Tua Tagovailoa changes agents ahead of fourth NFL season

    He was previously represented by Leigh Steinberg.

  • You can now buy a 1kg bulk bag of Mini Eggs for just £10

    It's a sweet treat too good to miss.

  • The Best Valentine's Day Chocolates for Your Sweet Someone

    From themed chocolate boxes to gourmet treats, we've compiled all the best chocolatey, sweet options for the perfect Valentine's Day gift. From decadently creamy French confections to mouth-watering selections of gourmet brownies, caramel-filled truffles, and dipped strawberries, the chocolatey options of today are endless. Here, find the best Valentine's Day chocolate boxes that are guaranteed to sweeten up your sweetheart's day.

  • Make This Decadent Nutella-Banana Lava Cake

    My beef with chocolate fondant cake, or any lava cake that relies on an undercooked center, is that you have to sit in front of the oven window waiting for the precise moment to remove the cake, then un-mold its screaming hot, delicate cake-body from the pan without destroying it. There’s enough stress in other parts of life; I’d like to keep it out of my baking, thank you.

  • The Latest: Ice storm warning for Fort Worth area to make travel on roads ‘nearly impossible’

    More freezing rain on Wednesday likely will also mean more power outages, the weather service said.

  • 34 NFL Draft prospects the Tennessee Titans would be wise to scout at Senior Bowl

    The Tennessee Titans will be scouting the Senior Bowl for 2023 NFL Draft prospects this week. Here are 34 prospects the Titans could be considering.

  • U.S. solar prices still soaring as projects stalled

    But wind energy prices fell a little in recent months, thanks to major new federal subsidies. Fourth-quarter prices on solar contracts, known as power purchase agreements (PPAs), were up 33.3% on a year before and 8.2% on the previous quarter, according to a quarterly index by LevelTen Energy that tracks renewable energy deals. The supply chain constraints have dampened the benefits for solar developers of President Joe Biden's landmark climate change law, which late last year extended tax credits for renewable energy projects.

  • PODCAST: Heim signings shows OU back strong in OK Preps

    OU only signs one player on February's official NSD. But that player shows Brent Venables has OU recommitted to OKPreps.

  • Everyone's Confused About Netflix's New Password Sharing Restrictions

    As much as Netflix account holders were dreading the day the company finally cracked down on password sharing, the streaming giant’s first taste of what it has in store for users was both confusing and concerning. Folks online were dumbfounded by some unverified reports that Netflix’s password sharing would require users to connect devices to their account every month, or else that device would be blocked.

  • Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani signs endorsement deal with New Balance

    Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with New Balance, the company announced Tuesday.

  • Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals

    Ukraine won support Tuesday from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets, but there were no signs that larger nations like the U.S. and Britain have changed their stance of refusing to provide warplanes to Kyiv after almost a year of battling Russia's invading forces. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held talks with his French counterpart, saying they did not discuss specific fighter jets, but they did talk about aviation “platforms” to help Ukraine’s ground-to-air defense.

  • Which quarterbacks make the top NFL free agents in 2023?

    With Tom Brady retiring, Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo are the top names on the market. Here are the other NFL quarterbacks looking for new teams in the new year.

  • Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86

    The Hall of Fame NFL executive helped build seven Super Bowl teams during his career and won two titles with Washington,

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter makes public debut at Walk of Fame ceremony

    A year after their daughter was born, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas debuted their child at Monday's Walk of Fame ceremony for the Jonas Brothers.

  • Eagles announce uniform combination for Super Bowl LVIl matchup vs. Chiefs

    Philadelphia Eagles reveal uniform combination Super Bowl LVIl matchup vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Onetime high-flying lawyer Girardi indicted on client theft

    Disgraced ex-lawyer Tom Girardi, once celebrated for winning massive settlements, has been indicted by federal grand juries in Los Angeles and Chicago on charges he stole more than $18 million from clients, prosecutors announced Wednesday. As one of the nation’s most prominent plaintiff’s attorneys, Girardi was known for high-profile litigation such as the case that led to a $333 million settlement portrayed in the movie “Erin Brockovich.” Girardi held himself up as a champion of people harmed by large corporation while he, in fact, was robbing from them, Los Angeles U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said at a news conference.

  • California sinkhole swallows third car in 2 weeks

    "This can't be real," the California Highway Patrol said after the third vehicle fell into the hole that had completely split a two-lane road.

  • WATCH: Rivals analysts break down four-star TE Walker Lyons' USC decision

    USC pulled off one of the big National Signing Day surprises Wednesday, landing four-star tight end Walker Lyons (Folsom HS/Folsom, Calif.), who had no clear favorite among his finalists entering the week.