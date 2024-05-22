Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa reportedly dropped 10-15 pounds this offseason

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s 2022 season was infamously filled with various injuries and multiple scary concussions. As a result, the Miami Dolphins signal caller started taking Jiu-Jitsu classes to learn how to fall properly to avoid injuries and put on some extra muscle as an added layer of protection.

Miami’s injury prevention plan certainly did the trick as Tagovailoa started all 17 games for Miami in 2023. Tua led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards and completed 69.3% of his passes for 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. As a result, Tagovailoa earned his first career Pro Bowl appearance in 2023.

Now, entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, Tagovailoa has slimmed down another 10-15 pounds to return to his ideal playing weight of 220 pounds per the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Wolfe also mentions that Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are getting closer to an agreement in terms of a contract extension with the number likely being around $50 million a year.

I’m told Tua Tagovailoa dropped 10-15 pounds — down to 220 pounds, his ideal playing weight this year — seeking more agility/escapability Here’s why lower weight doesn’t mean more injury concern for Dolphins. Talking Tua w/ @TomPelissero & @judybattista @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/UL8Bxa9ejJ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 21, 2024

