Miami Dolphins predictions: Does anyone give new-look Raiders a chance?

The Miami Dolphins return from Germany looking to get back on track. Can they do it against the suddenly surging Las Vegas Raiders?

It's hard to believe these teams are separated by just one win in the standings. The high-horsepower Dolphins offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, at or near the top in every passing category, sputtered in a 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs before their bye week.

At 6-3, Miami is still on top of the AFC East, and they could be getting a key weapon back to complement Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert. Rookie sensation De'Von Achane could be active for the first time since Oct. 8.

The Raiders are 5-5 but 2-0 since firing Josh McDaniels and installing Antonio Pierce as the interim coach. Rookie Aidan O'Connell replaced Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback and went 32 of 52 for 362 yards, a touchdown and an interception in wins over the Giants and Jets. Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers may not be as explosive as Miami's playmakers, but they do give Las Vegas dynamic options.

Who will win Sunday's matchup in Miami Gardens? Here's a look at what NFL experts and analysts are predicting:

"Miami had its bye week to sit with the Chiefs loss and they should course correct against an upstart Raiders team that has been better in recent weeks but simply doesn’t have the speed and athleticism to match. Miami’s defense has also improved so a rookie quarterback may struggle against Vic Fangio’s defense."

"The Dolphins' offense will get rolling again after a bye with Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa going after big plays with speed and quickness. The Dolphins can run all over the Raiders with Raheem Mostert and others. They will make sure this game is out of reach so the Raiders just can't run often with Josh Jacobs to stay in the game and take pressure off Aidan O'Connell. O'Connell will be overwhelmed trying to play catchup with passing volume."

"The Dolphins are coming off a bye, one they hopefully used to get the offense cranked up again after a bad showing against the Chiefs. The Raiders have won two straight with interim coach Antonio Pierce. But this is the spot where the Dolphins get back on track with Tua Tagovailoa having a good day. They handle Aidan O'Connell on the other side."

"The Raiders will try to turn this contest into a slugfest with Josh Jacobs on the ground, but the Dolphins will overwhelm them with their offensive firepower. Hill, Waddle, Mostert and possibly Achane (knee) will score in flurries. Miami covers by more than two touchdowns."

"The Dolphins would be the choice this weekend, no matter the opponent."

"Antonio Pierce’s run as Raiders interim coach started with wins against the Giants and Jets, two inept offenses in the NFL. And now, they’ll face the most potent offense. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins should win this one in a blowout."

"Three games against winning teams. Three losses. The narrative remains unchanged for Mike McDaniel's Dolphins. Maybe the 5-5 Raiders are just the stepping stone Miami needs en route to finally capturing a win over a contender. Now, Antonio Pierce and Co. have no plans of being stepped on or over, but the first-time head coach will find the test awaiting him in South Beach to be far different than the impotent New York offenses his group handled on the Strip. The Dolphins are 10-2 at Hard Rock Stadium under McDaniel, using dominant first-half performances (+109 margin) to force opposing offenses -- desperate to keep pace -- into point-chasing mistakes. In fact, since the start of last season, the Fins have surrendered nearly two fewer touchdowns per game at home than they have on the road (14.1 vs. 26.6). Expect the trend to continue this weekend, with Miami's fresh (and very fast) legs scoring early and often, enabling Vic Fangio to do his thing in the second half."

"The Raiders are riding a two-game winning streak under interim coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders average 33 rushing attempts and 149 rushing yards per game the last two weeks, but the Dolphins have a decent run defense. Miami also has an offense that can pull a team out of their comfort zone quickly. The Dolphins are 3-0 ATS at home, and that includes two double-digit lines."

"The Raiders are 2-0 since Antonio Pierce was named interim head coach. Las Vegas has wins over the two lowly New York franchises. The Dolphins have the No. 1 ranked offense in the NFL and are coming off a bye week. Miami hasn’t defeated a team with a winning record; the 5-5 Raiders don’t have a winning record."

Dolphins vs. Raiders betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, November 16.

Spread: Dolphins (-13.5)

Over/under: 46.5 points

Moneyline: Raiders +575, Dolphins -900

How can I watch Dolphins vs. Raiders?

Kevin Harlan will have the play-by-play, while Trent Green will be the analyst. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

