The Miami Dolphins place a former Wisconsin LB on season-ending injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins placed former Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve yesterday, ending his 2021 season.

Though Biegel can technically reach a settlement and sign with another NFL team, the move insures he will not play a snap for the Dolphins in 2021.

Dolphins place LB Vince Biegel on injured reservehttps://t.co/uWfn4yo47S pic.twitter.com/PwQIDB7Yde — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 28, 2021

The former Badger is in his fifth NFL season, spending one in Green Bay, one in New Orleans and now three in Miami.

Biegel hasn’t played a snap in the NFL since 2019, though, as he spent all of 2020 on the injured reserve.

The injuries are tough for the former Wisconsin standout, as his 2019 campaign in Miami included 15 games played, 10 starts, 1 interception, 2.5 sacks and 59 total tackles.

Stay tuned throughout the week as NFL teams finalize their 53-man rosters and we see which former Badgers make and miss the cut.

