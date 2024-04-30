Miami Dolphins pick up Jaylen Waddle’s fifth-year option

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has had his fifth-year option picked up by the Miami Dolphins. In 2021, Waddle was selected No. 6 overall by the franchise and instantly became a key contributor.

Being paired with his former college quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, Waddle set a new rookie receptions record and has improved in his two seasons since then.

In all three seasons, Waddle has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. This feat is impressive for any receiver in the league, but especially when Waddle shares targets with one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, Tyreek Hill.

With his fifth-year option being picked up, Waddle will be under contract with the Dolphins through the 2025 season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire