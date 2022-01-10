Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: I won't be taking Jim Harbaugh from Michigan

Jim Harbaugh won't be leaving Michigan football for the Miami Dolphins.

With rumors swirling about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor, a new possibility briefly emerged Monday morning when the Dolphins, owned by Michigan super donor Stephen M. Ross, fired Brian Flores after a 9-8 season to create another head coaching vacancy.

But Ross, whose donations to Michigan total hundreds of millions of dollars, squashed that scenario during a news conference Monday before the idea had an opportunity to gain much traction.

"I love Jim Harbaugh," Ross said. "Had the opportunity once before to come to the Miami Dolphins. But he's at the University of Michigan as everybody really knows. And I guess that is my school I graduated from and I'm really involved in it, and I'm not going to be the person who takes Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. I hope he stays there. He's a great coach."

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with the trophy after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 42-3 to win the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The two teams Harbaugh has been most often connected to during this cycle are the Chicago Bears, who fired coach Matt Nagy on Monday, and the Las Vegas Raiders, who won a thrilling game Sunday night to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned during the season, but the team has performed extremely well under interim coach Rich Bisaccia. It's unclear if Bisaccia, who has never been a head coach, will be rewarded for guiding the team to the postseason with a 7-5 record at the helm.

