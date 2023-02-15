Miami Dolphins officially name Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After several weeks of waiting, the Miami Dolphins officially named their new defensive coordinator on Wednesday.

Vic Fangio, who spent time in the same position with teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears as well as three seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos, was named to the position.

Fangio recently completed a two-week contract to help the coaching staff of the Philadelphia Eagles leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

Fangio, who had been one of the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidates this offseason, was Denver's head coach from 2019-21, going 19-30.

The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer after three seasons with the team.

Miami finished the season ranked 18th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and tied for 24th on third downs as the team dealt with various injuries.