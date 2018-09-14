Miami Dolphins offensive guard Sitton out for season with shoulder injury

Miami Dolphins guard Josh Sitton is out for the season with a torn rotator cuff.

Sitton was hurt last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and did not work with the team Wednesday or Thursday while awaiting test results.

Sitton, who joined the Dolphins after the Chicago Bears declined his $8 million option for 2018, is likely to be replaced by Ted Larsen.

The 32-year-old Sitton last played a full 16-game season in 2015 with the Green Bay Packers.

