Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigns. Here are options to replace him

Brian Flores will have a third offensive coordinator in three years as Miami Dolphins coach.

Chan Gailey resigned from the position on Wednesday, a day after Flores said he expected his entire coaching staff to return.

“I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year,” Flores said in a statement. “He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best.”

Gailey, 69, did not comment and the team offered no reason for his decision. But a source said it was Gailey’s decision. It was notable, however, that Gailey did not say he was retiring.

One team source said the coaching experience was less enjoyable for Gailey than it would have been in a normal year because of everything associated with playing in a pandemic, including regular COVID-19 tests.

Flores will have appealing internal and external options to replace Gailey, who came out of retirement last season to replace the fired Chad O’Shea.

Tight ends coach George Godsey, who was previously the Houston Texans’ coordinator in 2015 and 2016, would be the top internal option. Flores holds him in high regard.

Godsey not only coached Dolphins tight ends but also - in November - replaced quarterbacks coach Robby Brown as the assistant who counseled Tagovailoa during his games.

Flores also holds running backs coach Eric Studesville in high regard but he has no prior offensive coordinator experience.

One advantage to sticking with the same system: Tagovailoa wouldn’t need to learn a new offense and new verbiage.

Multiple former head coaches with coordinator experience also are available, including Anthony Lynn (dismissed by the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday), Doug Marrone (dismissed by Jaguars on Monday) and former Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

Two league sources said they expect Miami to reach out to O’Brien - among others - to at least gauge his interest.

O’Brien was 52-48 and made the playoffs four times as the Texans’ coach before being dismissed Oct. 5 after an 0-4 start this past season. He worked with Flores in New England and was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2011 before leaving for the head coaching job at Penn State.

O’Brien’s decision to give the Dolphins a treasure trove of draft picks for Laremy Tunsil ultimately could end up being one of the biggest boosts to the team’s ahead-of-schedule rebuild.

Under Gailey, the Dolphins offense finished 22nd in yards at 339 per game and 15th in points at 25.3 per game.

Gailey was handicapped by having limited talent at wide receiver and a young offensive line but also drew criticism from the fan base for having Tagovailoa throw mostly short passes in the final weeks of the season.

Gailey - who completed his 21st year as an NFL coach and second stint with the Dolphins - has also served as head coach for the Buffalo Bills (2010-12), Georgia Tech (2002-07), the Dallas Cowboys (1998-99), Samford University (1993), the Birmingham Fire (1991-92) and Troy State (1983-84).

DOLPHINS AWARDS

Xavien Howard, who had an NFL-leading 10 interceptions, was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player.

Quarterback won earned the Don Shula Leadership Award and safety Bobby McCain was named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner and the team’s Social Impact Committee earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

PLAYERS SIGNED

The Miami Dolphins signed 12 players to reserve/futures contracts: defensive end Nick Coe, safety Brian Cole, cornerback Javaris Davis, cornerback Tino Ellis, center Tyler Gauthier, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, linebacker Kylan Johnson, tight end Chris Myarick, guard Durval Queiroz Neto, defensive end Tyshun Render, quarterback Reid Sinnett and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

All of those players finished the season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

One player not re-signed to this point: Receiver Kirk Merritt, who had expressed some interest in exploring other NFL options. The window to sign players from the practice squad to futures contracts is open for a few more days.